An American television classic is set to go woke with a drag queen makeover.

What are the details?

In a major revamp of the classic 1970s sitcom “The Brady Bunch,” original stars from the show will be joined by alums of RuPaul’s reality series “Drag Queens” to recreate a classic episode, Paramount Plus and MTV Entertainment Studios announced in a press release Wednesday.

The crossover event, conveniently called “Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch,” will reportedly recreate the classic “Brady Bunch” episode, “Will the Real Jan Brady Please Stand Up?” in celebration of Pride Month.

According to the press release, the episode will feature five of the original kid actors from “The Brady Bunch,” including “Barry Williams as Mike Brady, Christopher Knight as Peter Brady, Mike Lookinland as Bobby Brady, Eve Plumb as Lucy, [and] Susan Olsen as Margie.”

Maureen McCormick, famous for playing Marcia in the original series, is not listed as being part of this event. Her role will be filled by a “Drag Queens” star, as will several other roles. Variety reported:

Kylie Sonique Love, who is a contestant on the upcoming sixth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” will play Jan Brady. Bianca Del Rio, winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 6, will play family matriarch Carol Brady. Shea Couleé, winner of “All Stars” Season 5, will play eldest sister Marcia Brady. BenDeLaCreme, a top contestant from “All Stars” Season 3, will perform out of drag as Greg Brady. Kandy Muse, a finalist in the most recent 13th season of “Drag Race,” will play Cindy Brady. “Drag Race” Season 11 standout Nina West will play family housekeeper Alice. In a special appearance, RuPaul will play the attendant who sells Jan her wig (a role originated by the great Marcia Wallace), and Michelle Visage will play the attendant’s co-worker, Helen.

Variety added that the episode, which was shot earlier this month, will employ visual effects technology to transport the actors into the original Brady home.

What else?

Liberal entertainment outlets are predictably agog over the special episode.

TODAY touted it as “wild and weird and wonderful” and “the wholesome suburban family meets drag queen crossover we never knew we needed.”

The Hollywood Reporter added that the “special promises to ‘make and break pop culture history.'”

Entertainment Weekly promised, “The queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race are about to hit you square in the nose with retro TV excellence.”

The original episode, which aired January 15, 1971, tells the story of Jan having an identity crisis and feeling unnoticed among the sisters in her family — so she buys a wig.

“Jan is tired of living in the shadows of her two sisters. So she buys a curly black wig to stand out and plans to debut ‘the New Jan Brady’ at Lucy Winters’ party,” the IMDB summary reads.

It is not yet clear how exactly the new episode will reimagine the story, but viewers can tune in on June 30 to find out.

