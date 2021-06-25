https://hannity.com/media-room/breaking-bidens-doj-to-sue-georgia-over-states-voting-security-law/
MITCH BACKS MERRICK: McConnell to ‘Support Nomination’ of Garland as Next Attorney General
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.24.21
A spokesperson for Senate Leader Mitch McConnell’s office confirmed Tuesday that the Republican intends to support Merrick Garland as the next Attorney General of the United States.
“A spokesperson for Republican Leader Mitch McConnell confirmed reports to ABC News that McConnell intends to support the nomination of Merrick Garland to serve as attorney general,” reports ABC News.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell will support Merrick Garland’s nomination for attorney general, five years after blocking the judge’s path to the Supreme Court.https://t.co/VsQK4HgU1T
— POLITICO (@politico) February 23, 2021
News: McConnell to support Garland for attorney general https://t.co/RiKhsuNV3P via @politico
— Marianne LeVine (@marianne_levine) February 23, 2021
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell intends to support the nomination of Merrick Garland to serve as attorney general, spokesperson confirms to @ABC News. https://t.co/yW1vlElbD3 pic.twitter.com/oEmm6yM1Ij
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 23, 2021
BREAKING: McConnell backs Garland for attorney general https://t.co/pAn8yIcf7l pic.twitter.com/5F73CZs8pI
— The Hill (@thehill) February 23, 2021
“The Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday wrapped up two days of hearings on Garland’s nomination. The committee is scheduled to hold a vote on the nomination on March 1,” adds the outlet.
SERIOUSLY? Garland Says Antifa Riots May Be ‘Domestic Terrorism’… Depending on What Time It Is
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.23.21
President Biden’s pick to lead the Justice Department confused Republican Senators this week; bizarrely stating the Antifa attacks against federal buildings could be “terrorism” depending on the time of day.
“Let me ask you about assaults on federal property in places other than Washington D.C. – Portland, for instance, Seattle – do you regard assaults on federal courthouses or other federal property as acts of domestic extremism, domestic terrorism?” Missouri Senator Josh Hawley asked.
“An attack on a courthouse while in operation, trying to prevent judges from actually deciding cases that blatantly is domestic extremism, domestic terrorism,” claimed Garland.
Garland Says Antifa Attacks May Not Be Domestic Terrorism Depending On The Time Of Day https://t.co/ge4BAUPC5t
— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) February 23, 2021
“An attack simply on a government property at night or any other kind of circumstances is a clear crime and a serious one and should be punished. I don’t know enough about the facts of the example you’re talking about but that’s where I draw the line,” he added.
Read the full report here.