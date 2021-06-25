https://hannity.com/media-room/breaking-bidens-doj-to-sue-georgia-over-states-voting-security-law/

MITCH BACKS MERRICK: McConnell to ‘Support Nomination’ of Garland as Next Attorney General

posted by Hannity Staff – 2.24.21

A spokesperson for Senate Leader Mitch McConnell’s office confirmed Tuesday that the Republican intends to support Merrick Garland as the next Attorney General of the United States.

“A spokesperson for Republican Leader Mitch McConnell confirmed reports to ABC News that McConnell intends to support the nomination of Merrick Garland to serve as attorney general,” reports ABC News.

“The Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday wrapped up two days of hearings on Garland’s nomination. The committee is scheduled to hold a vote on the nomination on March 1,” adds the outlet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.