MITCH BACKS MERRICK: McConnell to ‘Support Nomination’ of Garland as Next Attorney General

posted by Hannity Staff – 2.24.21

A spokesperson for Senate Leader Mitch McConnell’s office confirmed Tuesday that the Republican intends to support Merrick Garland as the next Attorney General of the United States.

“A spokesperson for Republican Leader Mitch McConnell confirmed reports to ABC News that McConnell intends to support the nomination of Merrick Garland to serve as attorney general,” reports ABC News.

“The Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday wrapped up two days of hearings on Garland’s nomination. The committee is scheduled to hold a vote on the nomination on March 1,” adds the outlet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

SERIOUSLY? Garland Says Antifa Riots May Be ‘Domestic Terrorism’… Depending on What Time It Is

posted by Hannity Staff – 2.23.21

President Biden’s pick to lead the Justice Department confused Republican Senators this week; bizarrely stating the Antifa attacks against federal buildings could be “terrorism” depending on the time of day.

“Let me ask you about assaults on federal property in places other than Washington D.C. – Portland, for instance, Seattle – do you regard assaults on federal courthouses or other federal property as acts of domestic extremism, domestic terrorism?” Missouri Senator Josh Hawley asked.

“An attack on a courthouse while in operation, trying to prevent judges from actually deciding cases that blatantly is domestic extremism, domestic terrorism,” claimed Garland.

“An attack simply on a government property at night or any other kind of circumstances is a clear crime and a serious one and should be punished. I don’t know enough about the facts of the example you’re talking about but that’s where I draw the line,” he added.

Read the full report here.

