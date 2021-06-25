https://hannity.com/media-room/breaking-now-derek-chauvin-sentenced-to-22-5-years-in-prison-for-the-killing-of-george-floyd/

AMERICA WAITS: Minneapolis on Edge as City Waits for Verdict in Trial of Derek Chauvin

Closing arguments are now underway in the Minneapolis trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of George Floyd.

“Floyd’s death, and the shocking video of the events leading up to it, caused national and global outrage. Now there are fears of unrest if Chauvin is acquitted — an outcome that Black Americans, in particular, would see as evidence of a system egregiously biased against them,” reports The Hill.

BREAKING: NBC News Special Report: Prosecution begins closing arguments in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial in George Floyd’s death. Latest: https://t.co/VIWzksyCtf https://t.co/MygQmf15S9 — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 19, 2021

Prosecution tells jury to reject Derek Chauvin’s “nonsense” claims that George Floyd suddenly died from a drug overdose, heart disease or exhaust fumes from the police car. “Use your common sense. Believe your eyes. What you saw, you saw.” pic.twitter.com/CNd89KbKqG — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) April 19, 2021

“The Chauvin verdict is set to play out against the backdrop of the deaths of 20-year-old Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minn., just 11 miles from the site of Floyd’s death; and of Adam Toledo, a 13-year-old, in Chicago,” adds the outlet.

