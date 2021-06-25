https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60d6c260bbafd42ff586de34
The investigation continues into the Surfside, Florida, residential building collapse that left four people dead and 159 still missing.
…
A passenger opened the door of a plane as it was taxiing away from the gate area at Los Angeles International Airport and jumped out, officials said Friday evening….
A Colorado man who killed a suspect that had gunned down an Arvada police officer in what police called an ambush was fatally shot by another officer who arrived at the scene, police said….
We recently noted that Biden’s nominee to head the Bureau of Land Management worked with eco-terrorists in the 1990s. Now we are learning that she has also advocated for population control and limitin…
A man was injured after he opened an airplane’s door and jumped onto its emergency slide leading to a Los Angeles International Airport taxiway, officials said….