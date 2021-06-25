https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-ufo-report-finally-released-by-pentagon

According to the much-awaited report from U.S. intelligence officials on the subject of UFOs, the U.S. government is unable to explain whether “more than 140 unidentified flying objects, many of them reported by Navy aviators, were atmospheric events playing tricks on sensors or crafts piloted by foreign adversaries, or whether the objects were extraterrestrial in origin.”

As The Washington Post detailed, the report found no evidence that the objects in question — known by many as UFOs or “unidentified aerial phenomena” (UAPs) — were examples of alien technology, with a lack of data making it difficult to reach a more satisfying for conclusion for the many interested parties who waited avidly for this report.

“The report does find that not all the UAPs behaved in the same way, which led the experts to offer different hypotheses about what they might be,” The Washington Post continued. “The objects ‘very clearly demonstrate an array of aerial behaviors,’ said a senior U.S. government official who described the report’s findings to a group of reporters on the condition of anonymity because the document had not yet been released.”

“There is no one answer about what these UAP are,” the official said.

When it came to attempting to explain these objects, the report gave five potential conclusions.

Man-made lightweight objects, such as balloons or plastic trash, which can be mistaken for a flying craft.

Tricks of light or water, with “ice crystals, moisture or heat fluctuations” being detected as a flying object.

Crafts designed by the U.S. government or private industry, although officials have stated that this remains unlikely.

Crafts designed by foreign adversaries, such as Russia or China, potentially related to advances in hypersonic technology.

As The Washington Post noted, “The fifth and final category is one sure to entice ufologists and amateur sleuths, as well as U.S. officials: ‘Other,’” including all other theories for which there is insufficient data to prove or disprove.

“I was first briefed on these unidentified aerial phenomena nearly three years ago,” said Sen. Mark R. Warner, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee. “Since then, the frequency of these incidents only appears to be increasing. The United States must be able to understand and mitigate threats to our pilots, whether they’re from drones or weather balloons, or adversary intelligence capabilities. Today’s rather inconclusive report only marks the beginning of efforts to understand and illuminate what is causing these risks to aviation in many areas around the country and the world.”

“For years, the men and women we trust to defend our country reported encounters with unidentified aircraft that had superior capabilities, and for years their concerns were often ignored and ridiculed,” said the ranking member of the intelligence committee, Sen. Marco Rubio. “This report is an important first step in cataloging these incidents, but it is just a first step. The Defense Department and Intelligence Community have a lot of work to do before we can actually understand whether these aerial threats present a serious national security concern.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

