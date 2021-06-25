https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/25/buzzkill-imminent-the-expected-criminal-charges-against-the-trump-org-will-reportedly-not-include-donald-trump/

Multiple news outlets are reporting that criminal charges against 1 or 2 employees at the Trump Org could come “as soon as next week”:

But not against former President Donald Trump:

This looks to be about unpaid taxes on “fringe benefits the company awarded to [CFO Allen Weisselberg]”:

Impeachment expert and attorney Ross Garber tweeted that “[i]ndicting Trump Org and Weisselberg over fringe benefit tax issues would not be a strong move”

Buzzkill imminent?

