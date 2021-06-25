https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/25/buzzkill-imminent-the-expected-criminal-charges-against-the-trump-org-will-reportedly-not-include-donald-trump/

Multiple news outlets are reporting that criminal charges against 1 or 2 employees at the Trump Org could come “as soon as next week”:

JUST IN: Trump Org. is expected to be hit with criminal charges as soon as next week by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, multiple people familiar with the matter tell @NBCNews. @Tom_Winter reports on the latest. pic.twitter.com/eHP6UOWCkG — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 25, 2021

But not against former President Donald Trump:

BREAKING: Trump Org expects to face criminal charges next week but will not be against former President Donald Trump, prosecutors told the company’s lawyers at the onset of their meeting yesterday, an attorney for the company told me. Charges exp against 1 or 2 employees MORE TK — Marta Dhanis (@MartaDhanis) June 25, 2021

This looks to be about unpaid taxes on “fringe benefits the company awarded to [CFO Allen Weisselberg]”:

Times reports NY DA has formally told Trump Org “it is considering criminal charges .. in connection with fringe benefits the company awarded to [CFO Allen Weisselberg].”https://t.co/vAJOhTgsHx — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) June 25, 2021

BREAKING: Trump Org. is expected to be hit with criminal charges as soon as next week by the Manhattan DA’s office in a case that Trump attorneys say is tied to tax-related conduct, multiple people familiar with the matter tell @NBCNews. https://t.co/aaRqfhhlH3 — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) June 25, 2021

Impeachment expert and attorney Ross Garber tweeted that “[i]ndicting Trump Org and Weisselberg over fringe benefit tax issues would not be a strong move”

Indicting Trump Org and Weisselberg over fringe benefit tax issues would not be a strong move. Efforts to muscle W into cooperating have failed.

Trump shouldn’t celebrate given ongoing investigations and potential issues w banks.

But could be worse for him https://t.co/CScOulODzH — Ross Garber (@rossgarber) June 25, 2021

Buzzkill imminent?

