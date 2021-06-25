https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/25/call-him-maybe-gop-rep-adam-kinzinger-complains-to-stephanie-ruhle-that-he-and-gop-leader-kevin-mccarthy-only-communicate-via-tweet-video/

#NeverTrump GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger recently revealed that he hasn’t spoken with GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy in months. Months!

Watch:

Like MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle, we, too, are shocked to learn about this. Can you imagine if the House were a place of business?! Thank goodness no business really gets done in Congress, or we might really have to worry.

Anyway, it’s pretty troubling that Kinzinger has only managed to communicate with McCarthy via tweet.

If Kinzinger is really serious about having a heart-to-heart with McCarthy, there’s this great new technology that we’ve been hearing about:

Congressmen probably have pretty good phones.

Other people’s money buys quality stuff.

So crazy, it just might work.

Anyway, Kinzinger’s smart enough. He should be able to figure something out.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...