#NeverTrump GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger recently revealed that he hasn’t spoken with GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy in months. Months!

Watch:

.@RepKinzinger says he hasn’t spoken to @GOPLeader McCarthy in months, he has to do it via Twitter. pic.twitter.com/g3zDSxNYbS — Lauren Peikoff (@laurenpeikoff) June 25, 2021

Like MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle, we, too, are shocked to learn about this. Can you imagine if the House were a place of business?! Thank goodness no business really gets done in Congress, or we might really have to worry.

Anyway, it’s pretty troubling that Kinzinger has only managed to communicate with McCarthy via tweet.

I hear many pols on MSNBC claim they ‘talk’ to the other side or with their leaders bla bla bla. As Rep Kinzinger admitted, he’s not talking to McCarthy, he’s tweeting into the twitter verse hoping, I guess, that someone will read the damn things. — Pasquale Gagliardi (@PasqualeCretino) June 25, 2021

If Kinzinger is really serious about having a heart-to-heart with McCarthy, there’s this great new technology that we’ve been hearing about:

Has he tried using a phone https://t.co/6e7g9JNQzQ — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 25, 2021

Congressmen probably have pretty good phones.

Other people’s money buys quality stuff.

Follow-up Question: Have you tried to, you know, call him? — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) June 25, 2021

So crazy, it just might work.

Anyway, Kinzinger’s smart enough. He should be able to figure something out.

☎️. ? Make appointment? Corner him for discussion? It’s called showing initiative. — President Susan Rice, Patrick. 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@pianoman817) June 25, 2021

He should get off liberal networks and do his job, he has legs walk to his office. This guy is useful idiot. — Kaye 🇺🇸 (@Liberty4Life73) June 25, 2021

