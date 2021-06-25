https://thehill.com/homenews/news/560310-chauvin-breaks-silence-at-sentencing-offers-condolences-to-floyd-family

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin delivered brief remarks to a Minneapolis court Friday before being sentenced for the murder of George Floyd.

Addressing Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill, Chauvin said he didn’t want to give a formal statement due to “some additional legal matters at hand.”

However, he expressed condolences to the Floyd family.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to give my condolences to Floyd’s family,” Chauvin said. “There’s going to be some other information in the future that would be of interest. And I hope things will give you some peace of mind.”

Chauvin was found guilty of second- and third-degree murder, as well as second-degree manslaughter in April for Floyd’s May 2020 death, which sent shock waves across the nation. Chauvin was seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck for roughly nine minutes, resulting in Floyd’s death.

The former Minneapolis police officer was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison on Friday. Chauvin was only sentenced for the most serious crime for which he was found guilty — second-degree murder.

Prior to Chauvin’s remarks, Gianna Floyd, George Floyd’s 7-year-old daughter, gave virtual remarks to the court.

George Floyd’s brothers — Terrence Floyd and Philonese Floyd — also spoke before the court. Philonese Floyd asked the court to give the “maximum penalty” to Chauvin.

“My family and I have been given a life sentence,” Philonese Floyd said. “We will never be able to get George back.”

Carolyn Pawlenty, Chauvin’s mother, pleaded with the court to go easy on her son, saying “when you sentence my son, you will also be sentencing me.”

“I will not be able to see Derek, talk to him on the phone, or give him a special hug. Plus the fact that when he is released, his father and I most likely will not be here,” she said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

