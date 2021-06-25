http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/KwKMMSN_x64/chauvin-trial-footnotes-8.php

This continues and supplements part 7 of this series, mostly with respect to Chauvin’s sentencing this afternoon. I’m writing from the court’s Media Business Center across the street from the courthouse. I will add to this post until sentence is imposed.

• More than 100 pages of briefs were filed supporting and opposing Chauvin’s post-trial motions. After I posted part 7 this morning, Judge Cahill summarily denied all of Chauvin’s motions in a two-page order. The order is posted here.

• I have the impression that Judge Cahill has had it with this case. At least some of Chauvin’s motions — such as the one based on the issue of venue — deserve more than his high-handed kiss-off.

• The open space in front of the courthouse building on Seventh Street is full of cameras. The atmosphere is festive. Chauvin family attorney Ben Crump is doing interviews. The circus is back in town.

• The AP has updated its preview of the sentencing with quotes from Crump and others. The story is here. AP reporter Steve Karnowski tells me they will be updating the story as appropriate.

• The State has introduced four victim impact statements, leading with George Floyd’s seven-year-old daughter via video. Nephew Brandon Williams and two brothers followed with statements in court.

• Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank is speaking on behalf of the State. The State seeks a “greatly increased” sentence over the presumptive sentence set forth tin the state sentencing guidelines. He is reviewing the four aggravating factors that Judge Cahill has already ratified. He seeks a sentence of 30 years.

• Chauvin is in court and will have the opportunity to address Judge Cahill before sentencing, but he is in a box. He has bona fide appellate issues and he remains in jeopardy in the duplicative federal civil rights case filed against him and his colleagues. Anything he says can be used against him in a hypothetical retrial in state court and in the very real federal case that is pending against him.

• Chauvin’s mother, Carolyn Pawlenty, is addressing Judge Cahill on behalf of Chauvin’s family.

