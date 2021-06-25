https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/25/chicoms-agree-with-robert-reichs-warning-that-that-the-greatest-danger-america-faces-isnt-china-but-our-drift-toward-proto-fascism/

You know you’ve made it when the Chinese government is citing your work to make the case that America is much more dangerous than China.

So huge congrats to Robert Reich, whose assertion that the greatest threat to the U.S. is not China, but rather homegrown proto-fascism, is good enough to be promoted by the ChiCom Information Department’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Director General:

Let’s all give Robert Reich a huge round of applause, everyone! Well done!

It’s an honor and a privilege, we’re sure. Definitely a privilege, because a Chinese professor and media commentator wouldn’t be able to criticize his own government that way without suffering some serious repercussions.

We certainly can’t.

Hope it was worth it, Robert.

