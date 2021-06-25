https://www.oann.com/chinas-geely-scraps-star-market-listing-plan/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=chinas-geely-scraps-star-market-listing-plan



June 25, 2021

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd said on Friday it is dropping plans to list new shares on the mainland’s Nasdaq-like STAR Market.

Zhejiang-based Geely Auto, China’s highest-profile automaker thanks to parent Zhejiang Geely Holding Group’s investments in Daimler AG and Volvo Cars, is listed in Hong Kong with a market capitalisation of HK$255 billion ($32.85 billion).

In September, Geely Auto said in a filing that it planned to raise 20 billion yuan ($3.10 billion) from the STAR Market listing.

Geely Auto is aiming to sell over 1.5 million vehicles this year. It also said would seek external funding for its newly-launched electric Zeekr brand.

In February, Geely Auto said it abandoned merger plan with sister company Volvo Cars.

