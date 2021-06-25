https://www.dailywire.com/news/cnns-top-rated-show-beat-out-by-fourteen-different-fox-news-shows

May was a brutal month in the ratings department for CNN, and June looks to bring more of the same, according to the latest Nielsen ratings.

“The most-watched program on CNN during May was ‘Cuomo Prime Time,’ which averaged one million viewers to finish No. 22 overall among cable news. CNN’s most popular show finished behind 14 different Fox News offerings and seven MSNBC programs,” reported Brian Flood on Fox News.

Fox News Channel’s position at the top of the ratings continued during the week of June 14, where they maintained their reign as the number-one network in all of cable news for the 18th straight week.

Fox News became the most-watched network, not just in cable news, but in cable among total viewers — beating TNT by more than 100,000. (FNC came in second in prime time, behind TNT, last week.)

“Tucker Carlson Tonight” remained the most-watched cable news show in prime time with a whopping 2.8 million viewers, including an additional 270,000 viewers in the demographic most coveted by advertisers: viewers between the ages of 25 and 54. “Hannity” also won an audience of 2.8 million viewers, falling just a bit shy of Tucker Carlson, while “The Five” was tuned in by 2.4 million people, and “The Ingraham Angle” attracted 2.2 million viewers.

The network’s newest weekend addition, Dan Bongino, continued his undeniable ascendance as a conservative star. His show “Unfiltered with Dan Bongino,” which airs on Fox News on Saturday nights, attracted 1.6 million total viewers and became the top-rated weekend cable news show among the 25-54 demographic.

Bongino earned more viewers than his competition on MSNBC and CNN combined.

Fox News did so well last week that it beat the Big Three networks.

“Last Wednesday, Fox News outdrew ABC, NBC and CBS among primetime total viewers as Americans sought coverage and analysis of President Biden’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin,” reported Flood. “Fox News averaged three million primetime viewers following the summit while CNN attracted only 945,000.”

Fox News came in first in all cable among total day viewers, while MSNBC ranked fourth and CNN rated sixth.

And for the second week, more Americans tuned into Greg Gutfeld’s late night show than the late-night “comedy” offerings of Jimmy Fallon (NBC) or Jimmy Kimmel (ABC).

Meanwhile, FNC’s competitors are not faring well in the Nielsen ratings. MSNBC lost 4% of its total viewers last week compared with the week of June 7, while CNN gained 3% in total viewership. While CNN’s overall audience grew by 3% and continues to skew younger than MSNBC’s demographic, it lost 5% of that cohort last week.

Among adults age 25-54, Fox News ranked third in total day viewers, while CNN ranked ninth and MSNBC came in at 22.

Fox News has proven so indomitable that it is now besting its rivals on whole new platforms.

“Fox News Digital finished May with nearly 3.4 billion total multiplatform minutes,” while “CNN settled for 2.6 billion total multiplatform minutes,” according to Flood.

