Michael Cohen told Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday that Manhattan prosecutors investigating the Trump Organization have the evidence needed to press criminal charges — whether or not the company’s executives flip.

While on Thursday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, Cohen discussed the ongoing criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s company, conducted by both New York Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.

“When it comes to the Department of Justice, and I’ve said this in many many tweets, the wheels of justice turn slowly but eventually they do turn full circle,” Cohen said, later admitting that Trump will “fight like the dog that he is.”

Cohen acknowledged that Trump has both money and power behind him, but still claimed that the former president is “in trouble.”

“He’s in trouble, Allen Weisselberg’s in trouble, Weisselberg’s kids, Matt Calamari, Rudy Giuliani, they’re all in trouble,” Cohen continued. “Why? Because there’s documentary evidence that’s in their [prosecutors’] possession.”

While Cohen predicted that Weisselberg, the organization’s CFO, or Calamari, the company’s COO, would end up cooperating with the prosecutors, he suggested that it did not even matter, as they had enough evidence to press charges regardless.

“They don’t really need Weisselberg or Calamari, one of them will flip to save themselves. And once you get Calamari you don’t need Weisselberg, when you get Weisselberg you don’t need Calamari,” he said. “But the truth is, they don’t need either of them because they have the documents to prove exactly the illegalities done by Trump.”

