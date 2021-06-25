https://cnsnews.com/article/washington/elisabeth-nieshalla/sen-booker-gops-voter-id-laws-discriminate-against-blacks

(CNS News) — In reference to the Democrats’ “For the People Act,” which would eliminate state voter ID laws, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) said he believes the Republicans’ ID laws “discriminate against Black people, poor people, and students.”

On Tuesday, Senate Republicans successfully filibustered the “For the People Act,” preventing the Senate from moving forward with the legislation.

At the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, CNS News asked Sen. Booker, “Since people are required to show an ID in order to buy alcohol, should they also be required to show an ID to vote?”

He said, “Again, this is really interesting that you bring this up because in 2012 North Carolina passed a sweeping ID law, and a judge said specifically that it was designed with surgical precision to disenfranchise African Americans.”

Sen. Booker continued, “In Newark-run elections, all the time, we have people who show who they are. But what’s happening with Republicans around this country right now is designing ID laws to discriminate against black people, poor people and students.”

In a follow-up question, CNS News asked Sen. Booker, “Does that mean that black people in this country are less likely to have an ID?”

He declined to comment further as he was on his way to the Capitol building.

