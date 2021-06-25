https://hannity.com/media-room/cruz-moves-senator-introduces-bill-to-block-federal-funding-for-critical-race-theory/

Senator Ted Cruz moved this week to block federal funding for the promotion of ‘Critical Race Theory’ in public institutions and ensure US taxpayers don’t “contribute to this radical ideology.”

“The federal government has no right to force a political agenda onto Americans, especially one that aims to tear down our institutions and divide us based on race. Critical Race Theory originated out of the critical race studies movement. It is a Marxist ideology that sees the world as a battle, not between the classes – as classical Marxism does – but between the races. This is inherently bigoted,” Cruz said of Critical Race Theory.

Ted Cruz Proposes Bill To Block Federal Funds For ‘Inherently Bigoted’ Critical Race Theory https://t.co/wjalbD0oO8 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 25, 2021

“On President Biden’s first day in office, he rescinded the Trump administration’s commonsense executive order ensuring no government funding goes to anti-American or racist and sexist training, like CRT, in the workplace. President Biden’s decision was unsurprising but shows the Democratic Party will stop at nothing to indoctrinate Americans,” he added. “I am proud to introduce this bill to block federal funding for CRT and ensure the U.S. government doesn’t contribute to this radical ideology.”

