Vice President Kamala Harris will finally visit the US-Mexico border Friday 93 days after President Biden appointed her his “Immigration Czar” to handle the out-of-control crisis taking place in the region.

Harris left Joint Base Andrews early Friday and is accompanied by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, and Democratic Rep. Veronica Escobar from Texas.

“Instead of going there and talking to the men and women dealing with that crisis and taking care of thousands of unaccompanied children, she picks El Paso because she doesn’t want to see the devastation that her administration’s policies have caused,” said former Acting ICE Boss Tom Homan.

“As Vice President Harris said during her trip to Guatemala and Mexico: What happens at the border matters and is directly connected to what is happening in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras,” Harris chief spokeswoman Symone Sanders said Thursday. “It is directly connected to the work of addressing the root causes of migration.”

This is a developing story. Check back often.

