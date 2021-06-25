https://noqreport.com/2021/06/25/democrat-candidates-snub-virginia-police-unions-meeting-invitation-break-precedent/

For the first time since the Virginia Police Benevolent Association’s (VAPBA) founding, state Democrat contenders snubbed the police union’s candidate forum.

Gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe, lieutenant gubernatorial candidate Hala Ayala, and incumbent Attorney General Mark Herring failed to show up to the meeting on Thursday. According to Fox News , all three Republicans, Glenn Youngkin, Jason Miyares, and Winsome Sears, participated.

VAPBA executive director Sean McGowan said his membership is “concerned” about the lack of participation from the Democratic nominees, particularly because the union has endorsed politicians from both parties in the past. “We are concerned and surprised that none of the Democratic candidates were willing to meet with our representatives and discuss issues that are important to our members,” McGowan said. “This is the first time in the history of the Virginia PBA that an entire ticket refused to meet with our law enforcement representatives.”

With the anti-law enforcement sentiment taking place across the nation, VAPBA members are interested in hearing each candidate’s thoughts on a variety of issues that impact their profession.

“Our members wished to hear from all of the candidates on qualified immunity, state law enforcement benefits, [the] Brady Giglio law, Second Amendment stances, procedural guarantee for officers and […]

