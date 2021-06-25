https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-derek-chauvin-sentenced?utm_campaign=64469

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was convicted of killing George Floyd, was sentenced by Judge Kahill on Friday to 22 and a half years in prison, with 199 days time served.

The 22 years is less than the 30 that activists wanted, but more than would be typical for this crime.

Judge Kahill said that his “comments would be very brief, because most of it would be in writing.” He said that “determining the appropriate sentence in any case is a legal analysis.”

Before announcing the sentencing, he gave his condolences and sympathies to the Floyd family, to the state of Minnesota, and to the country. Kahill said he did not make his sentencing based on public opinion, or to send any messages.

Chauvin was convicted on April 20 of second-degree unintentional murder, guilty of third-degree murder and guilty of second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

Chauvin delivered a statement in advance of the sentencing. “Thank you your honor,” he said. “At this time, due to some additional legal matters at hand, I’m not able to give a full, formal statement at this time. But… I want to give my condolences to the Floyd family. There’s going to be some other information in the future that would be some interest and I hope things will give you some peace of mind. Thank you.”

Video went viral last May of now-former police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd‘s neck for over nine minutes while Floyd was handcuffed in a Minneapolis parking lot. Derek Chauvin and three other officers were fired in the day days after the incident occurred. Floyd died on Monday, May 25. By Friday of that week protests and riots began, and lasted throughout the summer across the US.

Chauvin’s lawyers had argued that the former police officer acted within reason during the arrest of George Floyd, claiming that Chauvin’s actions were in line with Minneapolis Police policies and that there was reasonable doubt as to whether or not Chauvin’s actions directly led to the death of Floyd. They said that the aggression Chauvin showed only came after Floyd had resisted arrest.

The prosecution maintained that Chauvin acted with “cruelty and indifference,” causing Floyd’s death. Nearly 40 witnesses were called to the stand over three weeks. Chauvin was not one of those witnesses, as he and his attorneys determined that he should not take the stand, invoking his 5th amendment rights.

Officers were called to the scene by a nearby shop employee who said Floyd was trying to pass a counterfeit bill.

President Biden made the unprecedented move of commenting on the trial while the jury was deliberating, saying that he praying that the verdict is the “right verdict, which is I think it’s overwhelming in my view. I wouldn’t say that unless the jury was sequestered now, not hearing me say that.”

About 3,000 National Guard troops were deployed to Minneapolis in advance of the verdict, and Maxine Waters demanded that protestors continue their action in the event that Chauvin is not convicted of murder.





