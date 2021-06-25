https://noqreport.com/2021/06/25/do-more-evil-google-conspired-with-peter-daszak-wuhan-lab-to-conduct-dangerous-experiments-on-coronaviruses/

Share the truth

A new report has blown the lid on Google’s involvement with Wuhan scientist Peter Daszak’s illegal gain of function research on bat coronaviruses that many now believe unleashed the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “pandemic.”

Article by Ethan Huff from Natural News.

According to Steve Hilton, the revelation could become one of the “biggest scandals” of our time, proving once again that Google’s corporate mantra of “Don’t Be Evil” is painfully outdated.

“It’s honestly one of the biggest scandals for, I don’t know, a hundred years,” Hilton stated during a recent appearance on Fox News Primetime. “I can’t think of a bigger one.”

“The Next Revolution” host cited a bombshell report recently published by The National Pulse highlighting deep financial ties between Google and Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance, which is said to be “a controversial group that has openly collaborated with the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) on ‘killer’ bat coronavirus research.”

Daszak, as you may recall, worked on the World Health Organization’s (WHO) “wildly compromised” Chinese Virus investigation team. During that time, he personally “championed efforts” to try to ‘debunk the theory’ that the Wuhan Flu originated at a Wuhan lab as opposed to a Wuhan wet market.

This latest revelation about Google just goes to show that Big Tech was also involved in suppressing this theory while propping up the narrative that bat soup or other such nonsense was responsible for unleashing Chinese Germs on the world.

“It’s a really shocking story and it just adds to this increasingly big mountain of evidence that we have got a massive establishment cover-up going on because the people at the heart of this know what they did,” Hilton says.

“People like Peter Daszak, people like [Dr. Anthony] Fauci himself who, of course, initiated the work that Daszak then sent to the Wuhan Institute of Virology to make bat coronaviruses more airborne and more transmissible and more infectious to the human respiratory system – [a theory] we now know as the most likely origin of the pandemic. They’re covering it up because they know they’ve got a guilty conscience.”

Google still working “around the clock” to squash lab origin theory

Even though many mainstream news outlets are now admitting that the Chinese Virus may have originated at a Wuhan lab, Google is still trying to “squash that explanation” in searches by redirecting people “towards what they call the ‘natural origin theory,’ for which there is literally zero evidence,” Hilton says.

For nearly the entirety of 2020, Google has been searching far and wide for some kind of “proof” to substantiate the natural origin theory, but has come up with nothing. Still, Google and YouTube are censoring content that supports the lab origin theory from their respective platforms.

According to Hilton, this is clear proof of a massive conflict of interest at Google, which is working hand-in-hand with the establishment – some might say Google is the establishment – to protect the false narrative and continue propagating it as “truth.”

“If you think about the consequences of this pandemic and the idea that it was actually created by scientists who were arrogantly operating outside the bounds of the regulation that was in place and then covering their tracks, it is so scandalous,” Hilton says.

A spokesperson from Google, meanwhile, is denying these allegations, calling them baseless. This person told Fox News that the “one-off philanthropic grants” awarded by Fauci to his cronies in Wuhan “are years old and had nothing to do with covid.”

“We have engaged precisely zero times with this organization on any work related to covid or the Wuhan lab,” the spokesperson further claims.

More related news about the Chinese Virus controversy can be found at Pandemic.news.

Sources for this article include:

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help

They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help.

Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

