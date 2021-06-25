https://noqreport.com/2021/06/25/doj-sues-ga-over-voting-reform-law/

Share the truth

Please Follow us on Gab , Minds , Telegram , Rumble , Gab TV

The Department of Justice* is suing the state of Georgia for its recently-passed election reform law, alleging it targets minorities.

“Today the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia,” Attorney General Merrick Garland announced at a press conference at the Justice Department.

Gov. Brian Kemp has said “there is nothing Jim Crow” about the Georgia law, enacted in March, but it includes 16 different provisions that make it harder to vote and that target metro Atlanta counties with large Black populations, reported Mother Jones.

The claim is interesting coming from a political party that pushes racism against whites as its fundamental belief. Keep The Truth Bombs Coming From CDMedia! Donate!

Get Off The Golf Course! An Open Letter To America’s Veterans And Veterans Organizations

Read the whole story at creativedestructionmedia.com

Share the truth

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

