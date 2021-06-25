http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Ffdah3Lt22E/

“The cartels literally control every square inch of the border, right now,” Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) on Friday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow, author of Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption.

The current conditions on the U.S.-Mexico border are “an out-of-control, chaos situation being controlled entirely by the cartels,” Hice stated. He then contrasted the border security under former President Donald Trump with the situation under President Joe Biden.

Hice remarked, “Under Trump, we had agreements with Mexico [and] with other countries in Central America that were working. I personally was down there. I’ve been down to the border now, in all nine sectors. I’ve been down under three administrations — Obama, Trump, and Biden — and I’ve seen the difference across the board.”

“Under Trump … the Mexican national guard was unbelievably successful and helpful in preventing and slowing down the work of cartels on the border,” he added. “[Biden] removed those agreements with Mexico and other countries. You open our borders, you stop the building of the wall, and you get exactly what we have right now.”



Hice assessed, “What’s happening on the border is horrendous. … Six months ago, this administration was handed a secure border. We had the the lowest numbers across the board that we’ve had in decades from drug trafficking, human trafficking, illegal aliens coming into our country, on and on and on. The wall was being built. Our ports of entry were being able to accomplish the task that they are given to do.”

Hice said the metrics for evaluating border insecurity were “record-breaking.”

He remarked, “We’ve had a approximately half a million new illegal aliens come into our country. We have had enough fentanyl to kill every American four times over. We have had human traffickers, terrorists, criminals flooding across our border.”

The Biden administration is “turning a blind eye” to an “obvious crisis” of their own making on the southern border, Hice added. The status of the border is “a catastrophic problem” that the White House “100 percent have brought upon themselves,” he added.

“One of the primary responsibilities of our federal government is national security and to defend our borders,” he remarked. “This administration [has] actually implemented policies that undermine the rule of law, and so not only are they not abiding by existing law, they are undermining the laws that exist and harming our agents who are on the border.”

He continued, “Border agents … are experiencing extremely low morale, not to mention an enormous increase in personal threats to their lives and their families and making it virtually impossible for them to do the job that they do.”

