A Florida woman relayed the harrowing and heroic story of how she pulled her daughter from the rubble of Thursday’s condo collapse in Surfside, despite having broken her pelvis.

According to CBS Miami, Angela Gonzalez and her 16-year-old daughter, Devon, were on the ninth floor of the condo when it collapsed, bringing them down to the fifth floor among the rubble. Despite having broken her pelvis in the collapse and fall, Gonzalez was able to locate her daughter and pull her from the wreckage.

Both were then transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment, where Gonzalez’s friend Lisa Melencial was waiting for them.

“Wasn’t something that I thought I would come down to this, I guess,” Melencial said. “But pick up the pieces, trying to figure out how to make this work, how to make this better than what it is.”

Gonzalez’s husband and Devon’s father, Edgar, is among the 159 people still unaccounted for. Four people have been declared dead at time of publishing.

