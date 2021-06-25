http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/taVMjIhIHZw/

Thursday, Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson pointed to CNN media reporter and “Reliable Sources” host Brian Stelter, who recently re-released his book that has not had much success.

For that reason, Carlson recommended Stelter “get out of media — immediately.”

“What if your TV show was tanking, and you’d lost more than half your viewers since January? Do you think that would be exactly the moment to re-release your book on the basis of evidence that people love you so much they’re going to buy it?” he said. “Probably not. But if you work at CNN, if you’re a squeaky little guy who hosts a media show on CNN, you might just try it, and if you did, what would happen?”

“Well, you might sell just 2,000 copies in the entire first week,” Carlson continued. “That book currently ranks 4,007th on the bestseller list. There are many how-to manuals having to do with HVAC or hanging drywall or insulation that are outselling that book. By the way, we don’t mean to be mean or anything. It’s just, if all signs point to one conclusion, get out of media — immediately. Get out of media. Maybe it’s time to get out of media, just saying.”

