An election official in Fulton County, Georgia is blowing the whistle, revealing how Georgia Republican leaders were made aware of severe fraud immediately after the 2020 presidential election but chose to look the other way.

The whistleblower released a memo detailing the allegations of poll watcher Carter Jones, who saw riggers on the floor engaging in the double-counting of votes, violating the chain of custody repeatedly, handling ballots improperly, and bragging they were going to “f*ck sh*t up” in the aftermath of the vote.

The election official confirmed that Jones’ testimony was relayed to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger before he appeared on CBS’ 60 Minutes where he incredulously claimed that the state conducted “safe, secure, honest elections.”

“It is my understanding is that the ballots are supposed to be moved in numbered, sealed boxes to protect them,” Jones said in his report detailing fraud. He noted that ballots were coming into State Farm Arena in “rolling bins 2k at a time” starting at 4pm on election day with none of the protocol being followed.

Jones noted that a third party group called “Happy Faces” showed up to help with the adjudication of ballots. He reported that it was members of this Happy Faces group who said they were going “f*ck sh*t up” after election day.

“What is Happy Faces doing to vet the people who they are sending to make sure that they are not sending in people who do actually want to ‘f*ck sh*t up?’” he asked.

This follows the blueprint used in other inner-city fraud centers on election day, as Big League Politics has chronicled since the steal took place:

“One day after the election, the results are still pending and will likely depend on the rust belt. President Donald Trump holds a strong lead in the state of Michigan, but the city of Detroit and their mail-in and absentee ballots have yet to be officially tallied.

In news that will likely cast further doubt on the election results, tens of thousands of absentee ballots arrived in large U.S. Postal Service boxes at the TCF Center in Detroit, Mich. on Wednesday morning at 3:30 am. The TCF Center, formerly Cobo Hall, is where the absentee ballots are counted for Wayne County, which is the home of Detroit.

Former Michigan state senator Patrick Colbeck wrote that the total number of ballots dumped on the counting board totaled 38,000…

Before the ballots showed up mysteriously at 3:30 am, no ballots had arrived at the TCF Center for over six hours, and many poll workers in the facility sat around with no work to do while getting paid hundreds of dollars by the state of Michigan.

According to Michigan election law, all of these mail-in and absentee ballots had to be submitted before 8pm on Tuesday night in order to be lawfully accepted and counted for the election. This means the city of Detroit potentially sat on these ballots for hours. The white van that arrived had the name of Detroit city clerk Janice Winfrey emblazoned upon it as well as a logo and a phone number. Last month, Winfrey set the stage to drag out the process in an interview with ABC 7 News.

“We’re back in control, and we know that we will have nearly 10,000 poll workers that will be working with us to process ballots on election day, or election week is what we’re calling it now, because we know we’re going to be slow,” she said, adding that she was not going to let “outside influencers” get in the way of her election day schemes.”

It is becoming more clear that Republican officials have been tasked with enforcing the vote steal that was performed by Democrats on election night. This election fraud conspiracy is one of the most heinous crime perpetrated against the American public.

