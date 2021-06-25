https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/25/gaslighter-kamala-harris-says-it-was-always-the-plan-to-come-to-the-border-even-though-shes-still-not-at-the-actual-border-videos/

Remember all those times Kamala Harris was supposed to go to the border and didn’t? Well, the joke’s on you people.

Because it just so happens that not going to the border was all just part of her master plan:

.@VP Kamala Harris at the U.S.-Mexico border: “I’m glad to be here — it was always the plan to come here.” pic.twitter.com/qDxDKPEaAE — The Recount (@therecount) June 25, 2021

But Politico said that pouncing Republicans are to blame for Harris finally deciding to visit the border. We’re so confused!

Narrator: It was not always the plan. https://t.co/CPU9kbJHWs — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) June 25, 2021

No, it totally was, though! Really!

KAMALA: “I’ve been to the border many times…I said back in March I was going to come to the border, so this is not a new plan.” pic.twitter.com/VEgw4OZYK8 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 25, 2021

All that’s missing is her trademark creepy cackle. We’re kind of impressed that she didn’t cackle, actually. Maybe it’s just getting easier to lie without cackling.

She’s come so far:

“We’ve been the border.” But earlier this month, Kamala told Lester Holt that she herself hadn’t been to the border (or to Europe) even though “we’ve been to the border.” She told Lester Holt that she didn’t know when she would be going to the border.

But today, she said that she’s been to the border many times and also that she’s been planning to go to the border since March.

“It’s not my first trip. I came here when Trump was President to pretend to care then. I actually went to where illegals were being held back then. Now I’m staying away from those places, but still…I’m here.” https://t.co/VpooaptOvX — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) June 25, 2021

Kamala Harris is now at the border, even though she’s technically not anywhere near the border.

She’s not even at the border — yoshi20 (@sircg) June 25, 2021

Visting El Paso is like saying, “I was there at Normandy Beach on D-Day,” while staying at a cottage in Dover. — AirBirber (@SpankySpankster) June 25, 2021

But El Paso is closer to the border than D.C. so she’s still practically at the border.

Vice President Kamala Harris isn’t even going to the border. She’s flying into El Paso and going to a Border Patrol facility that’s miles from the physical border before flying to Los Angeles for the evening. pic.twitter.com/2VWd0aQSoC — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) June 25, 2021

Kamala isn’t going to the border so much as she’s driving by with binoculars on her way to a California fundraiser. https://t.co/J50oUCGamr — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) June 25, 2021

Hey, man. At least she went to the border but not really! That’s more than most of us can say.

She expects us to believe that crap? — wfhound (@wfhound) June 25, 2021

She does. Because it was always her plan since March to go the border and border border border.

Bold strategy. Maybe if she says it enough times people will believe it. https://t.co/kl4HfAjl2E — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 25, 2021

F’s in the chat for the people who buy this nonsense. https://t.co/Z0dRAcVPRZ — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) June 25, 2021

Does this mean she’s going to Europe soon?

But she still hasn’t been to Europe! — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) June 25, 2021

