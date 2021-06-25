https://www.theblaze.com/news/philonase-floyd-all-lives-matter

Philonase Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, uttered a forbidden three-word phrase Friday after the

sentencing of Derek Chauvin, the former officer who killed his brother.

Floyd was addressing the media after Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison. He listed many other names of victims touted by the “Black Lives Matter” movement before saying that “all lives matter.”

“I just want to reiterate: not just black lives matter, all lives matter!” he exclaimed.

“We need to stand up and fight! Can’t get comfortable, because when you get comfortable, people forget about you!” he added.

Video of the comment went viral on social media very soon afterward.

“Your skin color should not define who you are. It should never be a weapon,” Floyd said later in his speech.

The phrase “all lives matter” has been pronounced by the left as a forbidden utterance because it is seen as a rebuke to the “Black Lives Matter” movement. In April 2019, then-presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg apologized for using the phrase and vowed to never say it again. In January of the same year, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was similarly rebuked online for using the forbidden phrase.

A jury in April found Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. The

death of George Floyd inspired protests and rioting across the country after video of Chauvin with his knee on Floyd’s back went viral online.

Philonase Floyd had previously spoken the phrase when he testified before members of the House Judiciary Committee earlier in June.

“Anyone with a heart, they know that that’s wrong. You don’t do that to a human being. You don’t do that to an animal,” Floyd said at the time.

“All lives matter,” he added. “Black lives matter.”

