The #FreeBritney movement isn’t some conspiracy theory concocted by the now-grown teenage girls of the early 2000s. It’s a movement you should be fighting for, too.

On the “Glenn TV” show Friday, Glenn explained how a “conservatorship” works and why it is the antithesis to American freedom. Citizens should have the freedom to control their own lives, decisions, and finances, and if government agencies can take those freedoms away from Britney Spears, what could they do to you? It’s time we all come together to #FreeBritney.

