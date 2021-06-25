http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/0Qwicb7ui5s/

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) called Vice President Kamala Harris’ first trip to the U.S.-Mexico border as vice president a “huge flop.”

Gonzales, whose district borders Mexico, said Harris only spoke with people at the border “for a few hours,” describing her trip as just parachuting in.

“[T]he border is very different throughout,” Gonzales advised. “You know, I represent over 40% of the border and it’s just very diverse. You know, Kamala’s first visit to the border as vice president has been a huge flop. You know, she’s just kind of parachuted in, only listened to folks for only a few hours. That’s not how you listen to folks, and that’s not how you respond to it. What’s happening in El Paso is different than what’s happening the Del Rio sector or in the Big Bend sector or in Laredo or Rio Grande Valley.”

“I’ll give you an example,” he continued. “They’re saying they’re making progress. Well, in Culberson County just very close to El Paso, there was a 35-year-old man traveling with his 15-year-old son from Ecuador. They make the trek. Well, guess what? His 15-year-old son dies because they got separated from a group. He died a horrible death, you know, not having any water. That’s the reality of what’s happening on the ground. Migrants are dying.”

