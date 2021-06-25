http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ZmlDFuD2TYo/

PIEDRAS NEGRAS, Coahuila — Mexican authorities responded to the headless body of a young migrant girl who they believe drowned in the river and then was partially eaten by alligators. The discovery took place Wednesday near the Morelos neighborhood by fishermen on the Mexican bank of the Rio Grande.

Investigators with the Coahuila Attorney General’s Office and local police responded to the scene to document and collect the body. The unidentified girl’s head, an arm, and pieces of skin were missing.

Investigators believe alligators are responsible for the mutilation. The girl is supposed to have been one of the thousands of migrants who crossed the Rio Grande during the current border surge.

Official figures from the Coahuila State Government account for 82 migrants who drowned or died in 2021 along the Coahuila-Texas border.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “C.E Herrera” and “J.M. Martinez” from Coahuila.

