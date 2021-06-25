https://www.the-sun.com/news/3155411/prince-harry-meghan-markle-money-charles-royal-expert/

PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle both “want money for doing little in return”, a royal expert has claimed.

Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, claimed they weren’t misleading the public when they moaned Charles “cut them off” during their explosive chat with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year.

– Read our Meghan and Harry live blog for the latest updates

4 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle both ‘want money for doing little in return’, a royal expert has claimed Credit: Splash

4 Harry and Meghan had claimed they were cut off by Charles Credit: AFP

4 The Sussexes made the claims during their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey Credit: Getty

However Prince Charles’ annual report showed his youngest son received a “substantial” sum from him after Megxit.

Figures show he gave both the Sussexes and Cambridges a share of £4.45million, despite Harry claiming he had been hung out to dry by the Firm.

Royal biographer Angela Levin said Harry and Meghan must’ve felt they “needed loads more” money.

She told talkRADIO: “My only way of walking through this is that he and Meghan thought the £3million to £4million that his father gave them to help set them up was absolutely nothing and they needed loads more.

“That’s the only excuse I can make for what otherwise is a blatant lie.”

She said Harry and Meghan looked “more and more nasty” as the Royal Family pointed out the couple’s contradictions.

Ms Levin added: “They don’t want to pay anything, they want to get the money rolling in with doing very little in return.

“That’s been shown up with Spotify… they’ve done one extremely boring podcast for half an hour.”

Harry famously told Oprah he had been “cut off in the first quarter of 2020” – allowing the public to believe he meant January to March.

The annual Sovereign Report shows Charles kept funding him and Meghan until the “end of the first financial quarter”, meaning they received dosh until the end of June.

The Sussexes were accused of misleading the public over the claims – with royal experts saying it now cast further doubt over their other bombshell allegations in the Oprah chat.

HARRY AND MEG STRIKE BACK

In a sensational swipe back, Harry and Meghan have tried to deny any contradiction at all.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes said “it’s inaccurate to suggest that there’s a contradiction”, and insisted Harry was talking about the first quarter of the financial year from April 2020.

They said: “The duke’s comments during the Oprah interview were in reference to the first quarter of the fiscal reporting period in the UK, which starts annually in April.

“This is the same date that the ‘transitional year’ of the Sandringham agreement began and is aligned with the timeline that Clarence House referenced.”

Pal Omid Scobie added: “Despite some confusing reports, Prince Charles and Prince Harry’s timelines for the period the Sussexes’ financial support ended are the same.

“Clarence House says funding continued until last summer (Q1 of the UK’s fiscal year is April to June) and Harry told Oprah the same.”

It comes after Harry told Oprah back in March that he had been forced to make deals with Netflix and Spotify after saying he had been cut off by the Royal Family in the aftermath of Megxit.

“We didn’t have a plan,” he told the US chat show legend.

“That (the streaming deal) was suggested by somebody else by the point of where my family literally cut me off financially, and I had to afford security for us.”

He told Oprah he stopped receiving financial support from his family in the “first quarter of 2020” and had to rely on money left to him by his mother, Princess Diana.

But he made no mention of the hefty sum from his dad.

Harry is now largely funded by a £112million Netflix deal. He has a mortgage on his £11million mansion in Montecito, California.

ME, MYSELF & DI Harry and Wills slash guest list for Diana statue unveiling over Covid fear Exclusive HIGH BORN Prince Harry called HRH on Lilibet’s birth cert despite agreeing NOT to use title DUMB ‘N DUMBAR Sussexes slammed by Dumbarton locals after rejecting name as Archie’s title HITTING BACK Harry and Meg try to claim they WEREN’T misleading with ‘cut off’ Oprah claims MA’AMS OFF Queen to visit Scotland as Will & Harry to stand together for Diana service

The Duke of Sussex is believed to have been left £7.5million after mum Diana’s death in 1997.

It is thought he shared a £70million inheritance from the Queen Mum in 2002.

He also pocketed a £35,000-a-year Army wage for ten years, and was bankrolled by at least £2.3million from Charles every year.

4 Royal biographer Angela Levin said Harry and Meghan must’ve felt they ‘needed loads more’ money Credit: MAX CISOTTI

Royal expert Dickie Arbiter says Prince Harry was being ‘economical with the truth’ when he said he’d been ‘cut off financially’

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

