Woke Won’t Win Wars

If you had the good fortune to stay away from the news this past week then you missed the sad spectacle of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff going all in on Critical Race Theory (CRT) like some fey, woke academic.

Tyler covered it:

On Wednesday, Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, defended the teaching of Marxist critical race theory (CRT) in the military. Milley made two incompatible arguments on the subject. He first adopted a CRT mentality by arguing that CRT is essential to understand America’s history and the “white rage” behind the Capitol riot, and then he argued that studying CRT does not entail believing CRT, any more than reading Karl Marx makes someone a Marxist.

Not very long ago, it seemed that the last thing we would have to worry about would be the United States military going the way of commie academia.

Welcome to Joe Freakin’ Biden’s America, boys and girls.

This trend towards woke sentiments among the higher ranks of the military is disturbing for any number of reasons. Hillbilly Elegy author J.D. Vance brilliantly illustrated a couple of them in a brief Twitter thread on Friday. Vance — a Marine and Iraq War veteran — took Gen. Milley to task, questioning the general’s priorities and reading habits:

I personally would like American generals to read less about “white rage” (whatever that is) and more about “not losing wars.” — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) June 25, 2021

Ouch.

Vance’s follow-up to that said, “What I find so enraging about the Joint Chiefs’s pandering on progressive wokeness is that they know damn well the geography and politics of who dies in American wars. The conservative Americans you trash are disproportionately bleeding for this country.”

Predictably, the lefty Twitter mob crawled out from under their domineering mommies’ skirts and blasted Vance for daring to question psychotic leftist orthodoxy. I won’t highlight any of the responses here because I trust that we are all already well aware of the cesspool-spawned nature of these people.

Several of the people lambasting Vance claim to be active duty and willing to march in the Shame Parade. I immediately headed for a grain of salt when I read those comments. I may not know as many active duty people as I used to but I’m still in touch with a few. And I know a lot of fairly recently retired military folk. None of them are on board with the woke brass. In fact, most are horrified by what’s happening.

Gen. Milley’s assertion that reading Marx does not make one a Marxist is very true. However, believing that a Marxist philosophy like CRT informs one about reality does. It means that you’ve bought into the insanity. Again, if General Milley were Professor Milley this would be a real yawner.

Now it’s a horror story.

