Hollywood celebrities sounded off on Friday following former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin being sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd. “22.5 years is not long enough,” lamented left-wing activist and actress Alyssa Milano. “Fuck you Derek,” said Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Dune star Dave Bautista.

“Derek Chauvin is a murderer. A murderer who watched multiple people plead for the life of the man he killed in broad daylight. A murderer who placed the full weight of his body on another human being’s neck and felt the life drain out of him,” tweeted Selma director Ava DuVernay. “Derek Chauvin is a murderer.”

“Understand Chauvin’s Mom Not Wanting Her Son 2 Be Gone, But GEORGE FLOYD’S MOM WILL ‘NEVER’ SEE HER SON AGAIN,” singer Cher reacted to Chauvin’s mother, Carolyn Pawlenty’s comments ahead of the sentencing. “Chauvin’s Lawyer Said ‘If Only He Hadn’t Gone 2 Work That Day, Answered That call.’ I SAY ‘IF ONLY HE HADNT PUT HIS WEIGHT ON GEORGE’S NECK FOR 9 MINS. HE HAD 9 MINS 2 STOP.”

“Hmmm…..what is the punishment for taking a life? So…with good behavior…he’s out in 8 years? My heart remains with George Floyd and his family. I pray for your peace and healing,” The Suicide Squad and The First Lady star said.

Actress Ellen Barkin also reacted to Chauvin’s mother’s comments, claiming Pawlenty “expressed no remorse,” alongside the hashtag, “Like Mother Like Son.”

“‘A lengthy sentence will not serve Derek well’ said Chauvin’s mother, Carolyn Pawlenty. How about the death sentence her son inflicted on George Floyd? How did that serve Mr Floyd?” Barkin tweeted. “Carolyn Pawlenty expressed no remorse for her sons actions. #LikeMotherLikeSon.”

“See ya Derek. Have fun with all the motherfuckers you put away!” Hellboy star Ron Perlman said.

“22 ½ years. K,” HBO’s Westworld and The Batman star Jeffrey Wright wrote on Twitter.

Actress Sandra Bernhard reacted by claiming the former police office should have been sentenced to 40 years, instead.

“Should have been 40 years #GeorgeFloyd he is without remorse a stone cold murderer end of discussion #derekchauvin is devoid of emotion,” Bernhard wrote.

“Not nearly long enough,” said Natasha Rothwell, Saturday Night Live writer and actor on HBO’s Insecure.

