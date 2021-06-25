https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/25/i-got-all-day-siraj-hashmi-just-humiliates-miles-anonymous-source-for-trump-hit-pieces-taylor-in-vicious-back-and-forth-and-lol/

As Twitchy readers know, former Trump admin employee (and anonymous snitch for the mainstream media) Miles Taylor claimed he would run as an independent in 2024 if Trump was the nominee so he could ‘sink him.’

He then tweeted that his tweet was not a joke … then he deleted the tweet saying the tweet WASN’T a joke because people were laughing their as*es off at him.

As if HE were the actual joke.

Siraj Hashmi zinged him pretty good:

men will literally run for president instead of going to therapy https://t.co/L9VnS8DfIi — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) June 25, 2021

If these people so focused and broken by Trump would just seek some therapy instead of running for office they would save themselves a lot of time, humiliation, and money.

Miles fired back:

…says the guy who literally fawned over twice-impeached loser Donald Trump as “on par” with Ronald Reagan. Your brand of conservatism is fascinating, my man. Anyway—have a fun Friday thinking about me. — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) June 25, 2021

Fawned over?

What?

Dude.

…says the guy who literally worked for Trump https://t.co/qIq5Lwpwv9 — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) June 25, 2021

D’oooooooh.

You know the face you make when someone really gets their backside handed to them and it’s both painful and hilarious? Yup, just made that face.

Lol — you’re giving me your whole morning. And we didn’t even schedule something! — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) June 25, 2021

He’s trying so hard.

Dude.

Walk.

Away.

***

