WATCH: Biden Starts Whispering During Bizarre Press Briefing, Touts the ‘Great, Great, You Know’

posted by Hannity Staff – 4 hours ago

Joe Biden baffled millions of Americans Thursday when he began inaudibly whispering into the microphone during a televised press briefing; talking about how he “wrote the bill on the environment.”

“Remember when you were asking me, and I’m not being critical, believe me, ‘Guess what, Employers can’t find workers?’ Well, yeah, well I said, ‘Pay them more,” he whispered.

“This is an employee’s bargaining chip now,” Biden added. “By the way, talking Inflation… No one’s talking about this great, great, you know… So, again, if it turns out what we’ve done so far is a mistake, it’s gonna show.”

Biden blames employers for persistently high unemployment; claims “consensus” believes inflation will “go back down” pic.twitter.com/oFEQm9Dlpf — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 24, 2021

“I got them $1.9 trillion in relief so far,” he added. “I wrote the bill on the environment… Pay them more…”

Watch Biden’s bizarre press conference above.