Last February, during a demonstration in Mechelen, Belgium, four men unfurled a banner with women wearing niqabs and burqas and the words: ‘Stop Islamization”. The men, who are members of the Voorpost party were arrested for their non-violent speech and sentenced to six months in prison. Belgium found the men guilty of “inciting hatred and violence against the Muslim population.” “Hate speech” is the Marxist version of Islamic blasphemy laws.

Never before has a prosecutor prosecuted protesters who held a peaceful protest based on a banner. The trial was a test case for freedom of expression, which has been proven to be non-existent in Islamized Belgium. Moreover, the ruling showed that while Judaism and Christianity can be disparaged with impunity, warning about the Islamization and spread of Sharia will lead to swift and hefty legal penalties, including incarceration.

The four men found guilty had been attending a protest against Muslims being allowed to gather in Mechelen the week before despite the government’s coronavirus restrictions. The prosecutor argued that the members of Voorpost, unlike the Muslims, were not granted permission by Mayor Alexander Vandersmissen to be protesting.

According to the criminal court in Mechelen, the banner went too far by suggesting that Islam would one day control Flanders. It is important to note that the Islamic religion has been predicated on a call for domination over all other religions and political systems. The verdict stated,

By having such signs and banners, the accused have the aim of instilling fear and creating hate in society by convincing onlookers of the idea that Islam may in the future dominate Flanders”

Voorpost called the conviction an attack on free speech and their right to demonstrate. According to the men’s lawyers, their clients were not advocating for the banning of Islam as a religion but mainly the rise of Sharia and the establishment of Islamic courts, as is already the case in several European countries. The men’s attorney stated,

“If someone says stop Islamization, they are not saying stop Islam. They are saying: Stop the pervasive influence of certain Islamic customs in our society. That is what they mean. The court actually did not answer our arguments.”

Islamization of Belgium

The Voorpost party is not wrong to be concerned about the Islamization of Mechelen or Belgium as a whole. One in two children has an immigrant background in Mechelen, and more than twenty percent of the population is Muslim.

The Muslim community continues to grow through both high birth rates and marriage migration. As reported previously at RAIR, one-third of Belgium’s population is of foreign origin. The largest number of those being of Moroccan descent. Ninety-nine percent of Morocco’s population are Muslims. In Brussels, native or indigenous Belgians are already in the minority; nearly 80% of the population is of foreign origin.

According to Statbel, the country’s statistical office, in 2020, the most popular names for male babies in over a dozen municipalities throughout Brussels are Islamic, specifically Mohamed, Mohammed, and Ahmed (another form of Mohammad).

European Union elites are using migrants to replace European populations. Furthermore, they are being used by the left to dilute host cultures, ensure more votes, and seize power.

ISLAM Party

Islamic supremacists have capitalized on the growing number of Muslims in Belgium. One example is the formation of a political party to push for the total replacement of Western law with sharia. Belgium’s ISLAM Party leaders openly admitted they want to turn the country into an Islamic State. They called it an “Islamist democracy” and set a target date: 2030.

“Our goal is a 100% Islamic State” stated the party’s founder Redouane Ahrouch. “By establishing Sharia law, we want to follow the way of the prophet and the Quran,” he adds. ISLAM’s Party leader openly expressed his desire to adopt sharia in Belgium, legalize polygamy, ban alcohol, and separate men and women.

The ISLAM Party can freely state their dangerous plans to Islamize Belgium, but protesting this threatening declaration is considered “hateful and violent” and can now land you in prison.

Vlaams Belang Protests

Several parliamentarians from the conservative Vlaams Belang party protested the verdict. They marched on the town square in Antwerp along with hundreds of supporters with “Stop Islamization” banners and “Stop Censorship” posters.

“The criminal conviction of the four Voorpost activists is far beyond a miscarriage of justice. This is an attack on free speech, democracy, and the possibility of opposition. Opposing Islamization is not inciting hatred or violence. That is just freedom of expression. That is protecting what is dear to us, our identity”, said Vlaams Belang chairman Tom Van Grieken.

Most of the party leaders were at the protest, including chairman Tom Van Grieken, federal parliamentary group leader Barbara Pas, Member of the European Parliament Gerolf Annemans, and about 25 MPs, including the popular Flemish MP Filip Dewinter.

MEP Silvia Sardone: “Brussels Is Going To Become An Islamic Capital”

Silvia Sardone, an Italian MEP for Matteo Salvini’s Lega Party, slammed Belgium’s conviction of the four members of Voorpost. The MEP shined a spotlight on the Islamization of Belgium and its take over of government and society. As the leader stated, “At this rate, in twenty years, Brussels is going to become an Islamic capital.”

The protection of Islam in Western and secular nations is a joint Islamic and Marxist effort to stop any form of dissenting expression. Dissenting expression is typically any attempt to defend Western culture, values, and identity.

Belgium’s prosecution of the four men for “hate speech” is part of an ongoing initiative by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the European Union to dismantle free expression and usher in Islamic law. The OIC aims to impose blasphemy legislation on the European Union’s 27 member states.

The prosecution of the four men in Mechelen, Belgium, is a huge victory for Muslims and Marxists fighting to do away with freedom of speech and especially criticism of Islam.

At the Great Market of Mechelen, some 10 members of parliament for Vlaams Belang carried out an action about an hour ago against a judgment by the Criminal Court of Mechelen, which has sentenced four members of the radical-right organization Voorpost for incitement to hate and violence during a protest in May of last year. On a banner, seen here from a similar action, under the words, “Stop Islamization”, some women in burkas or niqabs are seen. That was the reason for the court to infer that Islam in the future will dominate, and that women will be forced to wear the burka or niqab, and the court ruled that was incitement to hate and violence. Vlaams Belang did not agree. What we find today that the judges in Mechelen have directly attacked the freedom of speech. The resistance against Islamization is not incitement to hate and violence. It is for the freedom of speech, the protection of what is dear to us, our identity.

Now it is forbidden to say “No to Islamization” in Europe. That’s what happened in Belgium, where four members of a Flemish organization have been sentenced to six months in jail for showing a banner saying “Stop Islamization”. According to the court in question, it constitutes “incitement to hatred”, apparently. Yes, you heard me right: being opposed to a dangerous drift is equivalent to incitement to violence, according to some. That’s insane! This is not surprising, not at all. The court in question is in a city, Mechelen, where Muslims are already 20% of the population. Belgium is already a lost country. Last March a Belgian editor removed the passage about Muhammad from the Divine Comedy in order not to hurt Muslims’ feelings. The new government has three ministers of Arab origin. In Belgium the government is funding a committee against Islamophobia, and a new Islamic party is fighting to establish the sharia. In Molenbeek [famous culturally enriched district of Brussels], where European jihadism started spreading, 21 out of 46 municipal civil servants are Muslims. At this rate, in twenty years, Brussels is going to become an Islamic capital. We cannot surrender to this drift. We cannot accept that being opposed to Islamization can lead to being sentenced to jail. This obsession with political correctness leads people to cover up what is happening. Europe is more and more menaced by Islamism. Mosques multiply; there are more and more hate preachers. Already entire districts of several cities have been completely taken over by extremists. We won’t bow, I won’t bow to this. And we will go on, I will go on criticizing this subjugated EU.

