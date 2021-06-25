https://www.theblaze.com/shows/steve-deace-show/it-was-the-most-cringe-program-i-have-ever-watched-deace-intentionally-spoils-documentary

BlazeTV’s Steve Deace dubbed a 2017 documentary as the “most cringe” of all time. The show was so “cringe” that Deace set out to spoil it for his audience so they avoid watching it for themselves.

In this clip, Deace reviewed “Abducted in Plain Sight,” a documentary about a predator who wormed his way into his new neighbor’s family with the goal of abusing the family’s oldest daughter. What made watching this film so difficult, Deace explained, was how this was the quintessential nuclear family.

“It was the most cringe program I have ever watched,” Deace said. “It scarred me for life.”

The takeaway from the documentary, Deace asserted, is how the man of the house chose to hide his own shame. A decision that subjected the man’s entire family to more than a decade of abuse.

