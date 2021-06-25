https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/25/its-like-christmas-morning-for-kemp-ag-merrick-garland-announces-the-doj-is-suing-georgia-over-its-new-voting-law/

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced earlier today that the DOJ is suing the state of Georgia over its new voting law, alleging that it discriminates against Black voters:

He also said the DOJ “will ‘prioritize’ investigating death threats targeting state and federal elections officials”:

They’ll be looking at other states as well:

This is “some next-level score-settling by the Biden Administration”:

And former President Trump suggested that it’s actually the people of Georgia who should sue the state “for running a CORRUPT AND RIGGED 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION”:

As for who wins in all this, “it’s like Christmas morning” for Gov. Brian Kemp says one GOP official:

This really is a gift to the governor as he faces a primary challenge from former Dem and pro-Trump Vernon Jones:

Kemp is already talking about it, too:

Thanks, Biden!

***

