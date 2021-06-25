https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/560356-james-corden-truth-or-dare-food-segment-criticized-for-being

TV host James Corden is facing backlash over a segment of his popular late night show that some have deemed culturally insensitive.

A petition has been started that calls for an end to the use of culturally significant food in a truth or dare style segment on “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” CNN reports.

During the “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” portion of the show, Corden asks celebrities personal or uncomfortable questions. They have to either answer the questions or eat whatever unsavory dishes sit before them.

Frequently, the “disgusting” foods are ones that are traditional dishes in Asian cultures prepared in an unappetizing way. Past episodes have including balut, a boiled bird embryo traditional in Filipino culture, and thousand-year-old eggs, a Chinese delicacy, notes CNN.

Kim Saira, a 24-year-old Filipina and Chinese American activist, said she started the petition against Corden’s segment amid the rise in anti-Asian sentiment throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

“It perpetuates this myth that Asian people are ‘disgusting’ or ‘horrifying,’ because he’s taking foods that are so unfamiliar and telling other people that they’re disgusting,” Saira told CNN. “It does perpetuate the cycle of anti-Asian racism.”

Since Saira started her petition, which now has more than 43,000 signatures, Corden has vowed to stop using culturally significant foods in the segment.

“The next time we do that bit, we absolutely won’t involve or use any of those foods,” Corden said on “The Howard Stern Show” last week. “As you said at the start, our show is a show about joy and light and love. We don’t want to make a show to upset anybody.”

Saira is still calling on Corden to issue a public apology.

“In my petition, I have specifically asked for James Corden to publicly apologize on his show, and the reason why I was really specific about that was because I think that it is imperative for his hundreds of thousands of viewers to understand the harm that mocking these foods, rooted in Asian cultures, has on Asian people who still eat them,” she told CNN.

