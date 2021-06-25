https://thepoliticalinsider.com/joint-chiefs-of-staff-general-mark-milley-defends-critical-race-theory-i-want-to-understand-white-rage/

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Army General Mark Milley offered a vociferous defense of studying critical race theory in the military, saying in part that he wants to “understand white rage.”

Milley’s comments came during a House Armed Service Committee hearing Wednesday.

The military leader dismissed Republican lawmakers’ assertions that teaching critical race theory to servicemembers was damaging.

“I do think it’s important, actually, for those of us in uniform to be open-minded and be widely read … and it is important that we train and we understand,” Milley countered.

“I want to understand white rage, and I’m white.”

“I want to understand white rage, and I’m white,” Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said while testifying before Congress, pushing back on accusations from a Republican congressman that the military was becoming too “woke.” https://t.co/ix4dKxrC2d pic.twitter.com/HkFVB7d6Ur — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 24, 2021

Why Would The Military Study ‘White Rage’?

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Army General Mark Milley’s comments about ‘white rage’ implied he believes that was the root cause of the Capitol riot in January.

“What is it that caused thousands of people to assault this building and try to overturn the Constitution of the United States of America? What caused that? I want to find that out,” he said in his impromptu statement.

“I want to maintain an open mind here, and I do want to analyze it,” he continued. “It is important that the leaders now and in the future do understand it.”

Milley says he’s “offended” by claim that the military is going “woke.” He then:

– links “white rage” to the Capitol riot

– defends @DrIbram by comparing him to Marx etc.

– misstates 3/5 compromise in the Constitution So, woke it is.https://t.co/Tuw8rgUea4 via @BreitbartNews — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) June 23, 2021

“I personally find it offensive that we are accusing the United States military, our general officers, our noncommissioned officers, of being ‘woke’ or something else because we are studying some theories that are out there,” Milley defended.

If being labeled ‘woke’ is offensive, then perhaps acting like a mouthpiece for ‘woke’ liberals isn’t the best role for a military leader.

All this despite his admission that “I’ll obviously have to get much smarter on whatever the theory is.”https://t.co/mPCCsbiMic — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) June 23, 2021

Matt Gaetz Slams Milley

Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) could be seen shaking his head in disgust as Mark Milley defended critical race theory and pushed theories of ‘white rage.’

Gaetz later tweeted criticism saying, “With Generals like this it’s no wonder we’ve fought considerably more wars than we’ve won.”

With Generals like this it’s no wonder we’ve fought considerably more wars than we’ve won. https://t.co/wt43YAs6cU — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 23, 2021

Fox News personality Laura Ingraham slammed General Milley and suggested withholding military funding for spreading what she called “far-left Marxist racist ideology.”

“The fact is, Milley has made his choice,” accused Ingraham. “And he’s chosen to indulge the radical whims of Democrats. He’ll do everything they tell him as long as they keep the military-industrial complex flush with cash.”

An angry Laura Ingraham says she’s totally outraged over General Milley after she suggests withholding funding to the military pic.twitter.com/wApq1qytRV — Acyn (@Acyn) June 24, 2021

“Why is Congress not saying we’re not going to give you a penny until all of this is eradicated from the military budget? Nothing,” Ingraham continued.

“This is my offer to you: nothing. That’s what I would say. I am totally outraged by [Milley] and his ridiculous response today,” she seethed.

Her colleague, Tucker Carlson has been railing against ‘woke’ military leadership for months, suggesting the armed forces are becoming as woke as many college campuses across the country.

“The Pentagon is now the Yale faculty lounge, but with cruise missiles. That should concern you,” he said.

While the powers that be continue to pitch diversity as strength rather than actual strength, a simulated war game recently between China and the United States set a little over a decade into the future showed America would lose a war and “lose fast.”

Hopefully Milley will pull his head out of his crticial race theory novels and ‘white rage’ media fictions long enough to wake up to that grim reality before it’s too late.

