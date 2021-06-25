https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/judge-overseeing-george-floyd-case-denied-former-police-officer-dereck-chauvin-new-trial/

Former police officer Derek Chauvin, who was made famous last year after the death of George Floyd during his arrest, has been denied a request for a new trial.

The judge in Minneapolis overseeing former Police Officer Derek Chauvin’s case has denied a request for a new trial.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s post-verdict motion for a new trial has been denied.

Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill ruled Thursday night that Chauvin “failed to demonstrate … the Court abused its discretion or committed error such that Defendant was deprived of his constitutional right to a fair trial.”

TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: 73-Year-Old Pastor and Purple Heart Veteran Arrested For Being at Capitol, His Son Also Arrested in Front of 3-Year-Old Daughter (VIDEOS)

Cahill also ruled that Chauvin failed to demonstrate prosecutorial or juror misconduct.

Prosecutors have requested a 30-year prison sentence.

Derek Chauvin, the former police officer who killed George Floyd on a Minneapolis street last year, is set to be sentenced Friday to a potentially lengthy prison stay.

Chauvin, 45, was convicted in April on charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for his role in Floyd’s death.

Prosecutors for the state of Minnesota requested a 30-year prison sentence, saying it “would properly account for the profound impact of Defendant’s conduct on the victim, the victim’s family, and the community,” according to a sentencing memo.

Chauvin never knew that day when he went to work that his name would be shared around the world along with his actions during the arrest of Floyd.  Floyd died during the arrest having taken a lethal dose of drugs beforehandt.  However, Chauvin’s actions during the arrest led to the verdict in his case.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...