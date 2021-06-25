https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/judge-overseeing-george-floyd-case-denied-former-police-officer-dereck-chauvin-new-trial/

The judge in Minneapolis overseeing former Police Officer Derek Chauvin’s case has denied a request for a new trial.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s post-verdict motion for a new trial has been denied.

Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill ruled Thursday night that Chauvin “failed to demonstrate … the Court abused its discretion or committed error such that Defendant was deprived of his constitutional right to a fair trial.”

Cahill also ruled that Chauvin failed to demonstrate prosecutorial or juror misconduct.

Prosecutors have requested a 30-year prison sentence.

Derek Chauvin, the former police officer who killed George Floyd on a Minneapolis street last year, is set to be sentenced Friday to a potentially lengthy prison stay.

Chauvin, 45, was convicted in April on charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for his role in Floyd’s death.

Prosecutors for the state of Minnesota requested a 30-year prison sentence, saying it “would properly account for the profound impact of Defendant’s conduct on the victim, the victim’s family, and the community,” according to a sentencing memo.