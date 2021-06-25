https://www.dailywire.com/news/kamala-do-you-hear-their-screams-harris-besieged-by-protests-during-border-visit

Vice President Kamala Harris touched down in El Paso, Texas, to a wave of pro-Trump and pro-immigration protesters lining the streets ahead of her tour of the United States-Mexico border.

The protesters held signs with slogans like, “Kamala, do you hear their screams?” in reference to the child migrants being held in Health and Human Services detention facilities, to “Que Mala,” a clever play on the Vice President’s name.

“Harris, who President Joe Biden tasked with spearheading his administration’s response to undocumented immigration and the influx of migrants at the border, is scheduled to visit the El Paso Central Processing Center, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facility, on Friday,” Newsweek reported. “Protesters awaiting Harris’ arrival held signs showing support for former President Donald Trump, with some falsely asserting that ‘Trump won’ the 2020 election, video from the demonstration posted online showed. Several held signs reading ‘Que Mala Harris,’ a Spanish play on the vice president’s name. ‘Que mala’ translates in English to ‘how mean,’”

“One demonstrator held a sign that asked, ‘Kamala do you hear their screams?’” the outet reported.

In a clip posted to social media, one protester could be heard screaming, “You came a little too late.”

“We have had this crisis for years. We need solutions. We don’t need you parading in the Border Patrol station, or acting like you care,” the protester said. “Americans matter. America matters. God bless you America.”

A border official, who spoke to Fox News on condition of anonymity, blasted Harris’ sudden interest in border control.

“If Vice President Harris truly wanted to assess the situation at the border, she’d head to McAllen and sites along the Rio Grande Valley,” that official said. “It will be worth seeing if this trip extends beyond a rubber stamp of ‘I visited the border.’”

Harris toured a border detention facility and met with migrant children before addressing the press, where she blamed the Trump administration for the ongoing crisis at the southern border and insisted that the Biden administration had made “extreme progress” on the subject by visiting with the Northern Triangle countries — despite widespread criticism of Harris’ Central American trip.

“In five months, we’ve made progress. There’s much more work to be done, but we’ve made progress,” Harris told reporters.

Harris’ team also insisted that her trip was not motivated by news that former president Donald Trump is visiting the border next week with Texas Governor Greg Abbott, in order to tour border facilities and hear from Abbott about a plan to build “border barriers” inside the Texas-Mexico border, allowing Texas to help assist United States Customs and Border Protection with illegal alien interdiction.

“This administration does not take their cues from Republican criticism, nor from the former President of the United States of America. We have said, over a number of different occasions—and the vice president has said, over the course—over the last three months, that she would go to the border. She has been before. She would go again. She would go when it was appropriate, when it made sense,” Harris’ spokesperson, Symone Sanders said.

