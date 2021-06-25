https://hannity.com/media-room/kamala-spins-harris-blames-trump-for-immigration-chaos-facts-say-otherwise/

BIDEN on 2024 Election: ‘I Have No Idea If There Will Be a Republican Party’

President Biden confused millions of Americans Thursday during his first solo press briefing that came more than nine weeks into his term; asking reporters whether there will be a “Republican Party in 2024.”

“You also just made some news saying that you are going to run for re-election,” said one reporter.

“I said that is my expectation. I’m a great respecter of fate. I don’t like to plan three and a half years ahead,” said Biden.

“Do you believe you’ll be running against former President Trump,” she pressed.

“I have no idea! I don’t even know if there will be a Republican Party!” fired-back Biden.

Reporter: “Do you believe you’ll be running against former President Trump?@POTUS: “I have no idea… I have no idea if there will be a Republican party.” pic.twitter.com/gTnZahZubr — The Hill (@thehill) March 26, 2021

Watch Biden’s comments above.

Original Story:

President Biden is poised to deliver his first solo press conference with members of the media today shortly after 1PM; ending a nine-week blackout that defies nearly a century of White House tradition.

“During past administrations, it took former President Trump 28 days to hold a press conference, only 21 days for former President Obama, and 34 days for former President George W. Bush,” reports Fox News.

The briefing comes just hours after Biden appointed his Vice President -Kamala Harris- to lead the administration’s response to the spiraling crisis surrounding the US-Mexico border.

“President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he has appointed Vice President Kamala Harris to lead efforts on stemming migration across the U.S.-Mexico border as the administration faces growing political pressure to address a surge in undocumented migrant children unaccompanied by parents,” reports NBC News.

BREAKING: President Biden says he has appointed VP Harris to lead efforts on stemming migration across the US-Mexico border; Harris will focus on coordination with Mexico and the Northern Triangle, Biden says. https://t.co/k5X9SuG7fg — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 24, 2021

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador blamed US President Joe Biden for the massive influx of migrants from Central America moving across the United States’ southern border Wednesday; saying he signaled they would be “treated better” than the Trump administration.

“Expectations were created that with the government of President Biden there would be a better treatment of migrants. And this has caused Central American migrants, and also from our country, wanting to cross the border thinking that it is easier to do so,” Obrador told reporters.

“People don’t go to the United States for fun, they go out of necessity,” he added.

“They see [Biden] as the migrant president, and so many feel they’re going to reach the United States,” said the Mexican President. “We need to work together to regulate the flow, because this business can’t be tackled from one day to the next.”

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador blames migrant crisis on Biden https://t.co/NixMJK9DrQ pic.twitter.com/AzhRqoVlLC — New York Post (@nypost) March 24, 2021

Furious Republican lawmakers sent a scathing letter to the Department of Homeland Security this week after the agency reportedly released illegal migrants into the United States without court dates.

“Despite your repeated claims that ‘the border is secure,’ these reports raise serious questions about DHS’ commitment to faithfully enforcing the law,” said the statement signed by 14 legislators.

“Multiple Border Patrol agents confirmed the new process to Fox News, revealing that they have been directed to use prosecutorial discretion to forgo the hours-long process of paperwork required to issue an NTA amid the surge of migrants at the border,” reports Fox News.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.