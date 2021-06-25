https://www.oann.com/lithuania-says-eu-sanctions-hit-some-belarus-potash-via-its-port/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=lithuania-says-eu-sanctions-hit-some-belarus-potash-via-its-port



FILE PHOTO: A general view shows waste heaps at Belaruskali potash mines near the town of Soligorsk, some 130 km (81 miles) south of Minsk, August 31, 2013. Photo taken August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A general view shows waste heaps at Belaruskali potash mines near the town of Soligorsk, some 130 km (81 miles) south of Minsk, August 31, 2013. Photo taken August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/File Photo

June 25, 2021

VILNIUS (Reuters) – European Union sanctions imposed on Belarus potash have put limits on about 20% of exports of the product transported via Lithuania, its main export route, the head of Lithuanian Railways said on Friday.

About 11 million tonnes of Belarus potash crossed the Lithuanian border last year, with about 2.5 million tonnes falling under EU sanctions, Mantas Bartuska told reporters.

Lithuania’s Klaipeda port shipped almost 10.7 million tonnes of Belarus potash last year via a terminal 30% owned by Belaruskali.

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius; Editing by Edmund Blair)

