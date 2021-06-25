https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-rubin-report/live-now-donald-trump-joins-the-rubin-report-to-talk-big-tech-censorship-corrupt-media-the-future-of-maga

Former President Donald Trump joins Dave Rubin on “The Rubin Report” to talk about his thoughts on what can be done about big tech censorship, why his impeachment failed, the 2020 election, the corruption of mainstream media, and his thoughts on Joe Biden’s performance as president.

Watch the full interview below:







