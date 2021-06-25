https://hotair.com/karen-townsend/2021/06/25/macy-gray-whats-the-tragedy-of-saying-the-american-flag-should-be-changed-n398999

Singer Macy Gray doesn’t understand all the commotion over her op-ed for MarketWatch. The Grammy Award-winning R&B/soul singer-songwriter, musician, and record producer shared her thoughts on the American flag last week. Let’s just say it didn’t go over well with conservatives and others who hold American national symbols in high esteem. She’s surprised that she was even criticized.

Gray’s premise is that the American flag was waved during the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill and therefore it has been tarnished. She refers to the people as “stormers” and conflated the current flag with the Confederate flag. In the piece, she addressed her concerns to Biden, Harris, and members of Congress. The American flag has been “hijacked” and is “tattered, dated, divisive, and incorrect.” It doesn’t represent freedom and democracy because it no longer represents everyone, you know. It’s time for a new flag. She goes on to explain her thoughts.

Incorrect? Let’s look to the stars. There are 50, where there should be 52. D.C. and Puerto Rico have been lobbying for statehood for decades. Both have been denied, since statehood would allow each territory’s elected officials seats in the house. Assuming D.C. reps would be African-American and Puerto Rican reps would be Hispanic, the ultimate assumption is that these elected officials would be Democratic. That alone is racist. On to the stripes. The Smithsonian documents that the “white” stripes represent purity and innocence. America is great. It is beautiful. Pure, it ain’t. It is broken and in pieces. What if the stripes were OFF-white? What if there were 52 stars to include D.C. and Puerto Rico? What if the stars were the colors of ALL of us — your skin tone and mine — like the melanin scale? The blue square represents vigilance and perseverance; and the red stripes stand for valor. America is all of those things. So, what if those elements on the flag remained? What if the flag looked like this?

‘America should get a NEW flag’: Singer Macy Gray says US should ditch the Stars and Stripes because it is ‘tattered, dated and divisive’https://t.co/I8CyOeY8mv — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) June 19, 2021

She reasons that it is racist to not include D.C. and Puerto Rico though neither is a state, is not relevant, at least not at this time. The stars represent all 50 states. D.C. should not become a state, not because of its majority-minority population but because the District of Columbia belongs to all of us, all Americans. The people pushing for statehood for D.C. are solely politically motivated. She accuses those of us who object to what she holds to be true. And, as far as Puerto Rico goes, it’s a territory. Is Guam or any other American territory represented on the flag with a star?

As could have been predicted, criticism of her woke fantasy flag design came quickly. She is now feigning complete innocence and surprise that her op-ed garnered the attention it did. I call malarkey. She knew it would cause a stir and that’s why she did it. Why else to specifically address the president and vice president, along with members of Congress? When I first read about her op-ed last week, I brushed it off as a performer looking for headlines. It was a publicity stunt, right? Now, though, she deserves to be called on her disingenuous reaction to criticism. Spare us the hurt feelings.

She gave an interview to the Daily Mail. Macy Gray thinks the flag is old and out of date and it has been weaponized.

Macy Gray told DailyMail.com she was surprised by Republicans’ outrage over her suggestion that the flag should be redesigned to add two stars and turn some of them brown, saying she doesn’t see what the ‘tragedy is’ and that it’s ‘time for a change’ after 60 years of the same design. Why is everyone questioning her pride in being an American?

In an interview with DailyMail.com, Gray said she is ‘absolutely’ a proud American and loves her country so was surprised by some critics telling her to leave if she doesn’t like the flag. ‘I never said that I didn’t like my country. I love it here. I never even said I didn’t like the flag! I said it was confusing and represents something else. ‘The present flag is about 60 years old now. I personally don’t see like what the tragedy is… it’s inevitable. It’s going to change.’ She said she hasn’t yet heard from anyone in Washington who might want to adopt the change, and that she was going to start contacting lawmakers who she thinks can help but she hasn’t yet figured out who to call.

She must be off a cliff if she can’t find anyone in D.C. to support her. May I recommend any of the members of The Squad?

‘That’s my next step…I didn’t know it was going to go like this – I thought I would put this up and people would send me ideas like, Macy what if there was a triangle or a rainbow. ‘I thought people would want to be a part of this new design. That was really what I thought. I know people will think I’m crazy but I really didn’t see all this crazy stuff coming,’ she said. ‘That was my next step. I was going to start reaching out to people who can actually make it happen. I haven’t been online much.

Let’s be honest – this is in reaction to Juneteenth being declared a federal holiday. She is taking advantage of the current political atmosphere. She feels entitled. Instead of coming across as sincere, she sounds at first, arrogant, then just ignorant and naive. Nonetheless, she’ll persist. Of that, I have no doubt.

She calls the flag designer a “government artist” she looked up after reading an interview. This person wants to remain anonymous. She does refer to the artist as “he” so there’s that. He is a government employee, she says.

Gray says no one has been punished for the attack on the Capitol. Maybe she hasn’t read the news over the last few months.

‘They carried the flag to attack the Capitol. That’s crazy. No one’s done anything about it. People were charged with crimes but no one’s said you can’t use the flag to beat a police officer. That’s a felony. ‘It was kind of, became this symbol of people who call themselves patriots which is very divisive because all of us who consider ourselves patriotic and love our country were not of that point of view,’ she said. ‘After the insurrection, especially when I see the flag, I’m not sure if they’re holding the flag because they love the flag or if because of the drama that just went down in 2020.’

One more quote from her that is ironic. ‘I’m just saying I think it’s time for it to change. It’s a message. Does it fix America and stop crime and save all the babies.” What does that even mean? When did the flag do those things? And, if she is concerned about “saving all the babies”, what her position on abortion?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

