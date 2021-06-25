https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/25/man-with-12-prior-arrests-and-out-on-parole-for-an-attempted-murder-was-arrested-for-the-shooting-of-a-bronx-man-with-2-kids-in-the-crossfire/

Remember this story we told you about last week?

🚨Please Share@NYPDDetectives need your help identifying & locating the 2 men seen in this video shooting another man near 1551 Sheridan Ave. in the Bronx. Yes, those are children with the victim, who were very fortunately not injured. Call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS with info. pic.twitter.com/jiQE9MdKep — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 18, 2021

Well, they’ve made an arrest:

⚠️ Arrested Thanks to the outstanding work of the @NYPD44Pct detectives & all our partners, the gang member (out on parole) responsible for this brazen #Bronx shooting has been arrested & charged. https://t.co/1wOOE4saW8 — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) June 25, 2021

Meet Michael Lopez, 27. He has 12 prior arrests “including multiple violent crimes and a shoot”:

Our #underincarceration problem: Lopez had a dozen arrests, including multiple violent crimes and a shoot, but was free to walk the streets at 27 to fire a dozen shots almost hitting two children. https://t.co/KbwlwWFATa — tedfrank 💉 (@tedfrank) June 26, 2021

PIX 11 reports that “his most recent arrest was in 2020” and he’s on “parole for an attempted murder for which he was arrested in 2014.”

According to ABC 7, he was released in 2017 for that crime:

Sources say Lopez was once arrested for shooting and nearly killing a man but escaped the most serious charges. That was in 2014. He was later convicted of attempted assault and conspiracy and served just two years in state prison before he was released on parole in 2017.

And the 2020 arrest was reportedly a knifepoint robbery:

He has a total of 12 prior arrests, including a knifepoint robbery in the transit system just last year.

The NYPD is still searching for Lopez’s alleged accomplice:

