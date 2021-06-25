https://www.theblaze.com/shows/levintv/washington-post-white-racial-identity

Imagine being told that, because you are white, you are racist. Now, imagine prostrating yourself at the altar of American Marxism and Critical Race Theory to repent of your whiteness. Welcome to the “White Shame Con Game,” BlazeTV’s Mark Levin said.

On a recent episode of “LevinTV,” Mark revealed how the Washington Post has teamed up with the purveyors of CRT to release a disturbing new propaganda video. It’s message: self-hate and dehumanization dressed up as progress and righteousness.

Watch the video below to hear Mark blow the lid off the radical Left’s “White Shame Con Game”:

