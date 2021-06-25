https://thehill.com/homenews/house/560267-mccarthy-pans-deal-biden-gave-gop-whiplash

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthyKevin McCarthyDemocrats to create select committee to probe Jan. 6 attack The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Senators, White House to meet on potential infrastructure deal Defense contractors ramp up donations to GOP election objectors MORE (R-Calif.) on Friday poured cold water on a $579 billion bipartisan infrastructure deal struck by the White House and senators of both parties a day earlier, predicting it would not pass Congress after President Biden Joe Biden Pence said he’s ‘proud’ Congress certified Biden’s win on Jan. 6 Americans put the most trust in their doctor for COVID-19 information: poll US to give Afghanistan 3M doses of J&J vaccine MORE linked it to a separate multitrillion-dollar reconciliation package.

“I think my members need a chiropractor ‘cause they got whiplash after watching the president yesterday say there was a deal and say there was no deal, say: ‘You can have a deal on the trillion dollars on infrastructure, but you’ve got to vote for $5 trillion at the same time too, and you’ve got to raise taxes on everybody, and you’ve got to have a Green New Deal,’” McCarthy told reporters at his weekly news conference.

“I don’t think that’s going to work. I don’t think that’s going to pass. I think they killed any opportunity. I think it was disingenuous in every shape and form.”

On Thursday, Biden and a bipartisan group of senators emerged from the White House to announce a five-year agreement on a massive package funding traditional infrastructure like roads, bridges, ports, rail and broadband. The group, led by Sens. Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanOcasio-Cortez criticizes bipartisan infrastructure deal for lack of diversity among negotiators Biden announces bipartisan deal on infrastructure Senators say White House aides agreed to infrastructure ‘framework’ MORE (R-Ohio) and Kyrsten Sinema Kyrsten SinemaRevs. Jesse Jackson, William Barber arrested in protest urging Manchin to nix filibuster Democrats seek to calm nervous left Biden says he won’t sign bipartisan bill without reconciliation bill MORE (D-Ariz.), said the deal proved that Washington could still do big, bipartisan things.

But the same day, the president vowed that he wouldn’t sign the infrastructure deal into law unless a separate budget reconciliation package — which would allow Democrats to pass his other priorities without GOP support — came to his desk.

The infrastructure and reconciliation packages would need to be passed “in tandem,” Biden said.

McCarthy joined Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellRevs. Jesse Jackson, William Barber arrested in protest urging Manchin to nix filibuster On The Money: Biden announces bipartisan deal on infrastructure, but Democratic leaders hold out for more McConnell slams Biden for already ‘caving’ to left on infrastructure deal MORE (R-Ky.) in warning that that prerequisite would be a deal breaker for Republicans.

“That’s no deal. And I think that’s very difficult for a future Biden administration getting any agreement; who can trust them?” McCarthy said.

“I assume most every single member went there in good faith on the Republican and Democrat side. And I imagine every single one who walks out feels that somehow, it wasn’t an honest negotiation. And that’s a difficulty for America to get something else done.”

