If our media were interested in doing their jobs, we’d be on, like, Day 5 of the Sheldon-Whitehouse-Belongs-to-All-White-Private-Clubs news cycle.

But our media aren’t interested in doing their jobs, which is why this is what we actually end up with:

MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC avoid Sheldon Whitehouse’s all-White club saga, CNN offers less than 5 min of coverage https://t.co/EjuQ7IUcSg #FoxNews — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 25, 2021

More from Fox News:

Despite all the backlash Whitehouse has faced throughout the week, the controversy has received no coverage on MSNBC, ABC, CBS and NBC, according to Grabien transcripts. CNN has spent less than five minutes covering Whitehouse’s all-White clubs, covering it only twice. Once was on the low-rated “The Lead with Jake Tapper” and the other was during the even lower-rated 4 a.m. ET “CNN Newsroom” timeslot. The scant coverage is in sharp contrast to the constant coverage the networks dedicated to Justice Amy Coney Barrett during her 2020 confirmation when they reported on her membership to the Christian group People of Praise, which critics attempted to tie its practices to the fictional story “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Isn’t that interesting?

A media obsessed with the theory of institutionalized white supremacy round the clock non stop for 13 months just couldn’t find time for this one. https://t.co/JwvwtIodqg — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 25, 2021

Hmm, weird. I wonder what could be different about this story. — Matthew Warren (@Matthew39207262) June 25, 2021

Yes … what could be (D)ifferent about this story?

It’s good to be a Democrat https://t.co/EKDSyzvogx — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 25, 2021

Dems have it so good. https://t.co/3EJWsmlr26 — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) June 25, 2021

They sure do.

another episode of “it’s not really about racism”. https://t.co/uyDTyDB8pX — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) June 25, 2021

Tune into the next one. It should start anytime now.

