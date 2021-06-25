https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/25/medias-treatment-of-sheldon-whitehouses-all-white-club-memberships-really-boosts-the-its-not-really-about-racism-theory/

If our media were interested in doing their jobs, we’d be on, like, Day 5 of the Sheldon-Whitehouse-Belongs-to-All-White-Private-Clubs news cycle.

But our media aren’t interested in doing their jobs, which is why this is what we actually end up with:

More from Fox News:

Despite all the backlash Whitehouse has faced throughout the week, the controversy has received no coverage on MSNBC, ABC, CBS and NBC, according to Grabien transcripts.

CNN has spent less than five minutes covering Whitehouse’s all-White clubs, covering it only twice. Once was on the low-rated “The Lead with Jake Tapper” and the other was during the even lower-rated 4 a.m. ET “CNN Newsroom” timeslot.

The scant coverage is in sharp contrast to the constant coverage the networks dedicated to Justice Amy Coney Barrett during her 2020 confirmation when they reported on her membership to the Christian group People of Praise, which critics attempted to tie its practices to the fictional story “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Isn’t that interesting?

Yes … what could be (D)ifferent about this story?

They sure do.

Tune into the next one. It should start anytime now.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...