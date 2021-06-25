https://conservativebrief.com/mike-pence-breaks-43519/



OPINION: This article contains commentary which reflects the author’s opinion

Mike Pence has attempted to toe a line between supporting Donald Trump and staying in the good graces of the old Republican Party, but that line may have been crossed for good.

He spoke to a crowd at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on Thursday when he said he was proud of his role on January 6,” The New York Times reported.

“I will always be proud that we did our part on that tragic day to reconvene the Congress and fulfilled our duty under the Constitution and the laws of the United States,” he said.

And while he did not mention Trump by name he took a pointed jab at the 45th President of the United States.

“The truth is, there is almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president,” he said.

Pence, who many believe is considering campaigning for president in 2024, expressed his disappointment with the results of the election but did not dispute their veracity.

“Now, I understand the disappointment many feel about the last election,” Pence said. “I can relate. I was on the ballot. But you know, there’s more at stake than our party and our political fortunes in this moment. If we lose faith in the Constitution, we won’t just lose elections – we’ll lose our country.’”

“We live in a time when the leaders in the Democratic Party routinely demean the American founding,” he said. “We must make it clear the Republican Party will always defend the principles at the heart of our republic.”

But he did tout the accomplishments and record of Trump.

‘He too disrupted the status quo,” he said. “He challenged the establishment. He invigorated our movement and set a bold new course for America.”

This is not the first time Pence has spoken about the events of January 6 at the Capitol and has made it known that he and Trump are at odds on the issue.

“You know, President Trump and I have spoken many times since we left office. And I don’t know if we’ll ever see eye-to-eye on that day,” he said at a Republican fundraiser on June 3.

“As I said that day, Jan. 6 was a dark day in history of the United States Capitol. But thanks to the swift action of the Capitol Police and federal law enforcement, violence was quelled. The Capitol was secured.

“And that same day, we reconvened the Congress and did our duty under the Constitution and the laws of the United States,” he said.

But he was quick to pivot to Democrats and how their agenda is destroying the nation and must be stopped.

“’I will not allow Democrats or their allies in the media to use one tragic day to discredit the aspirations of millions of Americans.

“Or allow Democrats or their allies in the media to distract our attention from a new administration intent on dividing our country to advance their radical agenda.

“My fellow Republicans, for our country, for our future, for our children and our grandchildren, we must move forward, united,” he said.

But Trump has been more to the point about his disagreements with Pence over what happened in the election and on January 6.

“Well, I’ve always liked Mike and I’m very disappointed that he didn’t send it back to the Legislatures when you have more votes than you have voters in some cases, and when you have the kind of things that were known then,” he said this week to Real America’s Voice host David Brody.

“’I was disappointed that he didn’t send it back,” he said of the Electoral College results. “I felt that he had the right to send it back. He should have sent it back. That’s my opinion.”

